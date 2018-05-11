One-word answers with Bacardi VP Ned Duggan

It's a big year for Bacardi -- the household booze brand defiant on dominating the world’s rum market.

Vice President Ned Duggan has vowed to up the game by attempting to fill the currently vacant premium rum category. Last month, the brand launched Añejo Cuatro and Bacardi Gran Reserva Diez. The new expressions run alongside the private family blend Reserva Ocho and Bacardi Gran Reserva Limitada.

The bold decision to add this premium arm to the brand comes after recent research showed that the world’s luxury rums grew by almost 2.2 million cases, at a rate of 8.8 percent globally over the past five years.

Duggan hopes to attack this market by pushing a new style of drinking: sipping rum. But away from carving out this niche, he offered some thoughts on how he sees the industry shaping up.

What is the biggest obstacle for marketers today? Ego.

What do you expect the most from your agency partners? Honesty.

You've been at Bacardi for over a decade. What's the biggest change you've noticed during your time? Fearlessness.

Fill in the blank. In five years, the advertising industry will (be) _____. Real-time.

Agency-client partnerships aren't always easy. What is the biggest misunderstanding? Priorities.

What social platform do you use the most? Instagram.

What's your goal for Bacardi this year? Recruit.

And for fun... what's your favorite Bacardi mixer? Ice.