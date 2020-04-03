One-word answers with AT&T Brand Chief Fiona Carter

Last week, AT&T Chief Brand Officer Fiona Carter participated in Campaign US’ one-word answers round up of industry leaders giving advice to adland during these uncertain COVID-19 days, and now, we’ve tasked the fierce marketing leader with sharing her solo-word insights on a variety of topics.

Carter, who joined AT&T at the end of 2015 after serving as chief operating officer at Omnicom's Diversified Agency Services network, has been a beacon of light for female equality and diversity in the industry.

The former BBDO veteran leads AT&T’s role in the ANA’s #SeeHer campaign, which looks to improve the portrayal of women and girls in the media. For the last three years, AT&T has also teamed up with the Tribeca Film Festival to host the "AT&T Presents: Untold Stories" film competition, aimed at advancing diversity and inclusion in the film industry.

Check out Carter’s insights below on what quality a leader should possess during a time of crisis, the future of telecommunications and more.

We're surely in an uncertain, tumultuous time around the world. What advice do you have for marketers to get through this difficult period? Actions.

Times like these also require strong leadership. What trait is most important for a leader to possess, especially in times of crisis? Decisiveness.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, nearly everyone was talking about 5G. What will 5G help with the most? The economy.

Aside from COVID-19, what's keeping you up at night these days? Lavy. (Our cat ).

Tell us what you think agencies should focus on the most right now as they deal with the COVID-19 outbreak. Compassion.

Moving on to another topic… what advice do have you for agencies and brands that are trying to improve their diversity and inclusion efforts? Faster.



Describe what you think the telecommunications industry will look like in the future. Hyper-connected.



Lastly, what do you hope the marketing world will learn from the coronavirus experience once we make it to the other side? Baking.