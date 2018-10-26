One-word answers with Anomaly's Karina Wilsher



About two months after launching "Unreasonable Equals," a global offering focused on helping brands drive gender equality in marketing and product innovation, Campaign caught up with Anomaly’s Karina Wilsher.

The global COO, who has been with Anomaly since 2010, took on her latest role at the start of 2017. Wilsher’s latest gender equality offering is focused on three pillars: pioneering marketing to change the gender narrative; female innovations and entrepreneurial partnerships; and continuing to invest in and prove the power of progressive talent models and new ways of working.

See what she has to say about innovation, buzzwords and more below.

What's the most important quality a leader should possess? Conviction.

Buzzwords - we love them, we hate them, we use them. Predict the buzzword of 2019. Shoppable-social.

Name the biggest obstacle agencies are facing today. Fear.

What do you think the agency of the future look like? Faster.

Gender equality and diversity issues have been hitting adland for the last year. What industry do you think is next? VC.

Tell us the technology or innovation you're most interested in right now. AI (Augmented intelligence).

What makes Anomaly different from any other agency? Dosist.

And just for fun, if you were only allowed to use one social media platform from here on out, which would you choose? Instagram.