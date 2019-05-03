One-word answers with Anheuser-Busch's Chelsea Phillips

It’s summer. Kind of.

That means a fight for service in your rooftop bar, rushed escapes from the city on Fridays, and a battle for alcoholic beverage brands to reign supreme in the sun.

If there’s one thing you can count on this summer, it’s that barbeques and beaches will be lined with Spiked Seltzer. That's what Chelsea Phillips, vice president of Beyond Beer Brands for Anheuser-Busch, will be drinking this season.

Phillips, who joined Campaign US for the 4th annual Brand Film Festival this week, shared more than her favorite tipple for this week's one-word answers.

What's your number one source of creative inspiration? Exercise!

What does diversity look like for ABinBev brands? Representation.

Name the biggest challenge facing your industry right now? Consideration among LDAs (those recently of legal drinking age).

The most exciting thing about advertising is creativity.

Name the number one quality you look for in an agency partner. Chemistry.

How about your agency partner dealbreaker? Distrust.

Modern marketing is missing this one key thing: Risk.

Which ABinBev brand will you be drinking this summer? BON & VIV Spiked Seltzer.