One-word answers with Airbnb creative director Naz Arandi

You’re looking at the creative who immortalized the phrase "Netflix and chill."

Naz Arandi is behind the entertainment streaming company’s "Switch" -- a button that dims the lights, turns your phone silent and prepares a line-up of your favorite shows (to name just one of her creative landmarks).

The adland vet, who was born and raised in Iran and moved to the U.S. aged 20 to start her career as a professor at Cal Poly Pomona teaching interactive and graphic design, landed the role of senior global creative and strategic lead at Netflix after stints at Springbox, Phenomenon and Ogilvy & Mather.

Late last year, she took her talents to Airbnb to take the reins of its in-house creative team. Her focus covers new product launches, content, mentoring, team growth and strategic innovation to further propel the brand’s community-driven mission and big ideas.

Arandi gave us a cheeky insight into her Airbnb world.

What’s the biggest challenge facing the rented accommodation industry right now? Personalization.

Name the most important tool you use to elevate the brand. Host stories.

Describe how the future of vacationing looks. Spontaneous.

What's your main goal for Airbnb this year? Growth.

What's the most exciting thing about your job right now? Community.

Fill in the blank. The most important trait my agency partner must have is ________. Innovative.

Share your favorite travel hack we have to take with us on our next vacation. Roll clothes -- don’t fold.

Where's the number one place Airbnbers should go and discover right now? Puebla, Mexico.

Quirky wood cabin, city hideaway or tropical island? Cabin.