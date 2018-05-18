One-word answers with Ad Council leader Lisa Sherman

by Lindsay Stein Added 2 hours ago

Sherman shares where the industry is succeeding and her favorite mascot.

Just ahead of a new powerful campaign being launched by the Ad Council next week, Campaign US caught up with Lisa Sherman, president and CEO of the national non-profit.

Sherman, who took the helm at the Ad Council in 2014, shared her views about the ad industry and her organization’s work in this week’s interview. She may have cheated a bit with the word count, but one word isn’t as easy as it seems.

Let's see what she has to say.

What public issue is top of mind for the Ad Council right now? Discrimination.

The Ad Council is more than 75 years old. What's your goal for 2018? Impact (through innovation).

In what area is the ad industry succeeding right now? Purpose-driven marketing.

What can the industry improve upon? Inclusion.

Name the one element that you believe helps bring a campaign to life, especially ones that are bringing light to important issues. Storytelling.

How would you describe the work the Ad Council does? Change-making.

And a tough one... which of these Ad Council classic mascots is your favorite... Smokey Bear or McGruff the Crime Dog? Smokey forever!

