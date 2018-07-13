One-word answers with Accenture Interactive's Brian Whipple

A month after Accenture Interactive took home a Grand Prix for Creative Data at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, Campaign U.S. caught up with the company’s global CEO, Brian Whipple.

Whipple, who spent time at Hill Holliday and Rapp prior to Accenture Interactive, shares his insights on the meaning of digital transformation, his goal for the company this year and more.

The phrase "digital transformation" is thrown around a lot. What does it mean to you? Prerequisite.

How does Accenture Interactive differ from other digital agencies? Experience-led.

Describe Accenture Interactive's culture. Diverse.

What advice do you have for traditional advertising holding companies? Examine.

What social media platform do you check first when you wake up? Instagram.

The future of advertising and media will be… Transparent.

What do you see as the biggest challenge for marketers today? Risk-aversion.

Name something you want to accomplish for Accenture Interactive in the next year. Meaningfulness.