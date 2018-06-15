One-word answers with AB Inbev's Miguel Patricio

On the same week that the World Cup kicked off, with Ab Inbev’s Budweiser as its official beer, Campaign US caught up with Miguel Patricio, global CMO for the multinational beverage and brewing company.

Longtime AB Inbev veteran Patricio, who took on his current role in 2012, offered his insights on the biggest challenge facing marketers today, what excites him about the industry right now and more. Check out his answers below.

What excites you the most about marketing right now? Uncertainty.

Tell me the first thing you look for in a good agency partner. Commitment.

The marketing landscape keeps becoming more complex. What is the biggest obstacle facing marketers today? Volatility.

In what area do you think the industry needs to improve? Speed.

Which of these do you use the most: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or Snapchat? Instagram.

What’s your goal for Ab Inbev this year? Creativity.

AB Inbev continue to grow globally. What market are you focusing on the most in 2018? Africa.

And just for fun… which of these do you like the best: Budweiser, Corona or Stella? Budweiser.