One-word answers with AB Inbev's Miguel Patricio

by Lindsay Stein Added 1 hour ago

The global CMO shares his goal for the company this year and his favorite beer.

On the same week that the World Cup kicked off, with Ab Inbev’s Budweiser as its official beer, Campaign US caught up with Miguel Patricio, global CMO for the multinational beverage and brewing company.

Longtime AB Inbev veteran Patricio, who took on his current role in 2012, offered his insights on the biggest challenge facing marketers today, what excites him about the industry right now and more. Check out his answers below.

What excites you the most about marketing right now? Uncertainty.

Tell me the first thing you look for in a good agency partner. Commitment.

The marketing landscape keeps becoming more complex. What is the biggest obstacle facing marketers today? Volatility.

In what area do you think the industry needs to improve? Speed.

Which of these do you use the most: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or Snapchat? Instagram.

What’s your goal for Ab Inbev this year? Creativity.

AB Inbev continue to grow globally. What market are you focusing on the most in 2018? Africa.

And just for fun… which of these do you like the best: Budweiser, Corona or Stella? Budweiser.

Tags

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS

Trending on Campaign

The rebranding of Megyn Kelly rings false on NBC's 'Today'

The rebranding of Megyn Kelly rings false on NBC's 'Today'

Beyoncé lends protest anthem to Project Everyone campaign for girls' equality

Beyoncé lends protest anthem to Project Everyone campaign for girls' equality

Marla Kaplowitz shares her takeaways from Advertising Week

Marla Kaplowitz shares her takeaways from Advertising Week

Women in advertising: what the glass ceiling gave us

Women in advertising: what the glass ceiling gave us