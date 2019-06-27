One-word answers with 72andSunny Founder and Creative Chair Glenn Cole

Glenn Cole: The only man in Los Angeles to have "founder," "creative" and a piece of furniture all in one title (probably).

You’re looking at the brain behind global agency 72andSunny -- which celebrates its 15th anniversary this month.

The shop took home a number of Lions from Cannes this year for work with brands including Cheerios and Call of Duty.

Just before the festival, the New York team snagged work for Autotrader. It came off the back of winning global creative rights for the NFL.

Cole managed to answer some questions before the rosé took charge.

Biggest career learning curve. Startup.

Describe the current state of advertising. Thunderdome.

Experiential. Print. TV. Digital. XR. Name your favorite kind of marketing. Badass.

Brands must be more inspiring.

What's next for 72andSunny? Revolution.

I'm not happy with a campaign until this happens: HellYes!

When those creative juices are running low, what do you do to top them up? Play.

What's the number one quality you look for in new talent. Hunger.