One-word answers with 4A's leader Marla Kaplowitz

To kick off the New Year, Campaign US caught up with 4A’s CEO Marla Kaplowitz to hear her thoughts on the industry overall and what to expect in 2019.

Kaplowitz, who is one of Campaign US’ Power of Purpose judges, shares what she thinks marketers should keep in mind this year, what area in which agencies should invest and more.

See her answers below.

This industry loves buzzwords. What do you think the buzzword will be in 2019? Privacy.

Tell us your advice for agencies this year. Integrate.

And we can't forget marketers - what should they keep in mind in 2019? Collaboration.

What's the most important thing that agencies should remember when recruiting talent? Diversity.

Crystal ball time. The agency of the future will look like.....? Agile.

Technology and innovation - what's the product, service or platform that agencies should invest in next year? Humans.

Name the key to a strong, healthy agency-client relationship. Candor.

Lastly, what's the number one thing that external agencies bring to the table that in-house shops don't? Creativity.