One size fits all fits nobody: Why more agencies should embrace the power of “no”

Have you ever driven through a small town and seen a storefront with a sign that says something like “Coffee Shop. Sandwiches. Cigars. Gas. Car Repairs. Motel”?

I might tick a few items off my list at that shop, but I’m pretty sure I’d have neither a tasty coffee, nor a memorable cigar, nor great auto body work done. None of those things are going to be the best version of those things. Because one-stop-shops often aren't.

Yet, so many agencies bill themselves as just that — all things to all people. They front for the pitch. They fake it ‘til they make it. They say "yes" to every opportunity that walks through the door, even when it's not right for them. That's dangerous — for all parties.

Because yes to everything always leads to disappointment with something.

Even Walmart knows what Walmart is. You wouldn’t find a Versace jacket in a Walmart. Nor would you find kittens (I mean, I don’t think Walmart sells kittens?). Or custom cakes. And because it knows what it is, lots of folks love Walmart.

Which is to say, this isn’t about boutique vs. hold co or creativity vs. big data. There’s no “versus” here. This is about the fact that one size fits all fits nobody.

In today's landscape, the power of "no" has never been more powerful. “No” places a value on your work. “No” helps you avoid burnout. “No” sets relationship terms grounded in mutual respect.

“No” better defines your brand, and having a strong agency brand has never been more important.

Plus, nos often lead to yeses — even if that's a long-term game (stand firm now and see how many partners come back knocking with better creative intentions or a bigger budget. *Spoiler alert* — it’s more than you’d think).

When we say “no” to the wrong things, we pave the way for the right things—for ourselves, for our clients and for each other. So let’s embrace the power of “no.” And serve up the best damn cup of coffee. Or premium cigars. Or top notch gas. Or killer car service. Or plushest motel.

But definitely — definitely — not all of these at once.

Kerry McKibbin is president and partner at Mischief @ No Fixed Address.