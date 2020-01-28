One-on-one with FCB Chief Exec Carter Murray on AAF Hall of Fame

Campaign US caught up with Carter Murray, FCB Worldwide CEO and Chair of the American Advertising Federation, a few days after the organization announced its 2020 Hall of Fame inductees.

Carter said that looking over the shortlist of nominees each year is a "humbling" experience. "You look at the list and you wonder what the hell you’ve been doing with your life," he joked.

One of the "selfish" reasons Carter told Campaign US that he likes to be involved in the AAF Hall of Fame process is because it serves as a masterclass to learn from those who have made an impact in the industry.

From a larger context, he said it’s important for adland to celebrate and acknowledge what it does for business and the world at large, and showcase some of the "best people who have done some amazing things in our industry to help set a benchmark for the future."

The 2020 inductees include: Michael I. Roth, chairman and CEO, Interpublic Group; Richard Edelman, CEO, Edelman; Nina DiSesa, former chairman and chief creative officer, McCann; Judy McGrath, former chairman and CEO, MTV Networks; Wenda Harris Millard, vice chairman, MediaLink; J. Melvin Muse, founder and chairman emeritus, Muse Communications; Andrew Robertson, president and CEO, BBDO Worldwide; and Annie Leibovitz, renowned photographer.

On the topic of FCB, Carter said 2019 was one of the best years in the agency network’s history -- from growing clients and winning an outstanding number of Cannes Lions to diversifying services and focusing on culture.

"Our goal for 2020 is to carry all of that good energy and momentum into the year and try to grow the business further, do some great work and have some fun and make some money along the way," he said.

Prior to announcing this year’s Hall of Fame honorees, Murray joined American Advertising Federation Chief Operating Officer Connie Cannon Frazier and Google VP of Agency and Brand Solutions Tara Walpert Levy on a panel entitled, "How to Empower Women in the Workplace."

See some key quotes from the discussion below.

"The first step on anything is awareness of an issue. How do we move from the talking to the doing." -- Levy

"A lot of companies don’t want to do the work to change that culture." -- Frazier

"When you do intentional inclusion workshops it makes you self aware. It causes a lot of thought and makes you listen better." -- Murray

"Everyone wants their voice to be heard and they want to feel like they matter." -- Frazier

"Real diversity comes from a wide background." -- Levy

"Talent, hunger and desire." -- Murray

"Flexibility has to be ingrained in the culture. You have to let women, or any employee know that their voice is being heard and they are being valued. And you must share that externally and internally." -- Frazier

"Diversity drives better business decisions." -- Murray