The One Club’s Tony Gulisano dies at 70

The One Club’s global chief growth officer Tony Gulisano died last Friday at the age of 70.

Gulisano entered the creative awards industry in 1982 with the Clio Awards, where he spent 26 years and served as managing director. After four years of consulting with London International Awards, he joined The One Club in 2015.

He helped start and run the club’s One School free portfolio program for Black creatives and One Production diversity training program, as well as a monthly online video series with top creatives.

Fernando Machado, CMO of Activision Blizzard, said on LinkedIn: “An awesome person. Someone who was always nice. Humble. Just a 10 out of 10 human being. Will miss Tony.” Chuck McBride, founder of Cutwater, called Gulisano a “lovely human” who “will be missed.”

Gulisano played a significant role in annual jury selection for The One Show, ADC Annual Awards, and One Asia Creative Awards, and was pivotal in assembling the new slate of the club's International Board of Directors announced last week.

“Tony was one of the most influential people in the creative community who never looked for the spotlight himself,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club in a statement. “He was the absolute nicest, most selfless person who never asked for anything except how he could help others, which he did over the past 40 years for so many creatives around the world.”

In his honor, The One Club has established the Tony Gulisano Memorial Fund. Donations will support the club’s One School and One Production programs, as well as being shared with his family.

Services will be held on Tuesday, March 29 at 11:00 am at Saint Anthony of Padua church in New York.