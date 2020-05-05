One Club taps creative vet Bob Isherwood to lead global professional development

The One Club for Creativity has appointed advertising legend Bob Isherwood as global director of professional development, focused on amplifying existing programs within the organization as well as developing new initiatives for creatives around the world.

Isherwood, who has been in the industry for 30 years – 22 of which were at Saatchi & Saatchi, is first tasked with launching a series of streaming sessions from creative thinkers called "Creative Perspectives." He will work closely with One Club Global Chief Growth Officer Tony Gulisano on the initiative, with the sessions looking to make up nearly a third of the organization’s free Creative Month 2020 online programming from May 4 to 29.

"I’m busy dissecting what can be translated to online in the same way the club successfully reimagined Creative Week, now up and running as Creative Month online," said Isherwood. "The upside of moving from a physical event to online is participation moves from local to global. But it’s not without challenges, which have me both excited and preoccupied right now."

In addition to working on the One Club’s existing events, such as the Executive Creative Summit, Isherwood is creating a number of new virtual initiatives since in-person activations have all been affected by COVID-19.

One of the reasons he was attracted to the new One Club positions is because the "need for professional development is greater than ever," Isherwood said.

He added: "Agencies are constantly evolving as the industry and brands pivot, so creatives always need to upskill and learn about new techniques, media and technology. If you’re not learning, you’re going backwards."

During his time at Saatchi & Saatchi, Isherwood spent 11 years as worldwide creative director. He also served as chair of the agency’s Worldwide Creative Board. Over the years, he helped Saatchi rake in more than 8,000 industry awards for the likes of P&G and Toyota.

More recently, Isherwood has taught advertising at Vanderbilt University and cofounded Dialog Health, a mobile messaging company aimed at improving patient satisfaction and the healthcare experience.