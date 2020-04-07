The One Club launches free online portfolio review to help new creative talent

"We should do everything possible to prevent the next generation of creative talent from becoming a lost one."

The One Club for Creativity has extended a lifeline for recent grads in the advertising world via a virtual portfolio review program.

Due to the coronavirus crisis, a number of agencies and brands have announced hiring freezes, pay cuts and layoffs in recent weeks. These uncertain times are particularly troubling for young creatives who were ready to launch their advertising careers before COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the world.   

To help new talent during these tough days, The One Club has transformed its annual in-person Young Ones Student Portfolio Review program into a free online platform.

The virtual program will enable graduating students around the world to upload their portfolios at no charge and get feedback from some of the industry’s top creative professionals.

Reviewers include Glenn Cole, chief creative officer of 72andSunny; Pum Lefebure, co-founder & chief creative officer of Design Army; Fernando Machado, global chief marketing officer of Burger King; and many more around the globe. 

"Graduating seniors have been dealt an unimaginable situation that no one has ever experienced before," said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO of The One Club. 

He added: "After years of hard work, their classes and graduations have been canceled, they suddenly have no opportunity for one-on-one professional guidance and little prospect of a job or internship.  The advertising and design community owes it to these young creatives to step up and help them."

The initiative follows the creation of a COVID-19 job board by the organization.

