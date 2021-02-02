Omnicom’s Erin Matts swaps Hearts & Science for experience

Erin Matts, formerly CEO of Hearts & Science in the U.S., has moved to a new role within Omnicom: chief experience officer, head of omnichannel, at Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG).

Matts officially stepped down as U.S. CEO of Hearts & Science in September to take on the new role and was replaced by Ralph Pardo. She began the new role, which she took in order to flex new skill sets and get closer to client work and new business, “in earnest” on Jan. 4, she said.

The role involves working across OPMG’s portfolio to engineer digital transformation and customer experience strategies at scale, and connect those strategies to media and creative activation. OPMG agencies, including Critical Mass, RAPP, Proximity and Credera, focus on data, digital and CRM.

For Matts, who has spent most of her career within Omnicom Media Group, the new role was a natural next step as the industry goes more omnichannel.

“Media agencies are focused on what they do best: massive efficiency plays, campaigns and savings goals,” she said. “That's incredibly important, but I was attracted to the ability to knit together first-party data and experiences with activation.”

In the new role, Matts will work alongside a consultative “SWAT team” of senior executives who can operationalize connected customer journeys for Omnicom’s agencies and clients “from a very pragmatic standpoint,” she said. She will report to Luke Taylor, CEO of OPMG.

While OPMG’s work touches media, the group’s focus on first-party data was attractive to Matts, who, as a longtime media agency exec and the former North American CEO of Annalect, knows only too well that the writing is on the wall when it comes to third-party cookies.

“Cookie deprecation is a huge driver,” Matts said. “I want to be more on the frontlines in terms of what CRM and identity agencies are doing.”

OPMG, formed in 2017, has been a focus area for Omnicom as clients lean more on their own data assets for marketing. Matts is currently leading the group through a handful of new business pitches that focus on bringing performance, CRM and transformation capabilities across the group together for the benefit of a client.

Interest from travel clients in particular is starting to pick up at OPMG, as the battered vertical aims to get into fighting shape when business returns to normal.

“Whether that's 2022 or 2023, they are eager to be prepared for that switchover when we are vaccinated and things get back to normal,” Matts said. “How can you help us recoup a lot of the clients we've lost over the past year?”

Matts has worked at Omnicom since 2005 and knows how to navigate all departments across the marketing services network to deliver connected solutions.

“Holding companies can be very byzantine organizations,” she said. “Knowing how to navigate that was very attractive, [because] I'm going to be able to be effective almost immediately.”

Matts hopes to expand the scope of what OPMG does for not just its own clients, but also how the organization works with the media and creative side of the business to bring humanity back into data-driven advertising.

“In the heyday of programmatic, it started to get too transactional. We were losing a lot of the magic of creativity and we weren't bringing creative agency partners along for the ride,” Matts said. “That's what has been missing.”