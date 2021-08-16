Omnicom’s Doremus taps creative chief for president role

As the lines between home and work blur, B2B marketers are getting more creative than ever, moving away from white papers and cold calls and toward video and more immersive experiences.

Omnicom B2B agency Doremus is following the trend. The agency said Monday it has promoted North America chief creative officer Paul Hirsch to president, in a nod to creativity’s growing importance in the discipline. He will take over for Joe Rivas, who recently moved to IBM as VP of brand, product marketing and content.

Hirsch, who has been with Doremus for two years, has a background working with B2C brands such as Orbitz, Microsoft and Nike at agencies including McCann San Francisco, Leo Burnett, Havas and Goodby Silverstein & Partners.

His new role comes along with other key promotions at the agency, including chief innovation officer Matthew Don moving into the new role of chief operating officer. North American director of strategic partnerships Kelly Higgins will become chief marketing officer, and Joanna Burke, previously head of account management, is now chief client officer.

Hirsch was attracted to Doremus because of its focus on creativity in B2B, he told Campaign US.

“Since day one, the charge has been, how do we put creativity at the center of everything we do?” he said. “We have a great opportunity to do some interesting work in a space that is often ignored or under appreciated.”

Doremus makes strong creative work for clients including Lego Education, Vonage and Office Depot by “having a strong point of view,” Hirsch said. “If you don't have a point of view, you are wasting your money.”

The full-service agency is straying from the still largely traditional world of B2B by capturing people’s interest in a more compelling fashion, whether that’s through video or long-form content that engages them not just as business prospects, but as people.

“The emphasis in B2B has always been around finding that niche of a niche of a niche,” Higgins said. “But you're seeing the growing recognition of the power of creativity in B2B. Part of the reason for that is there is more data to show that it actually works, both in driving awareness and perception changes, but business as well.”

Hirsch sees “nothing but opportunity” for Doremus to lead the way in this shift to creativity for B2B brands, as B2B marketing is still fairly traditional across the board.

“In B2B, the work isn't as spectacular, and that's our opportunity to shine,” he said. “The road is wide open.”