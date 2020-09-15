Omnicom Media Group names Hearts & Science, PHD CEOs

Omnicom Media Group named CEOs for two of its agencies on Tuesday.

The media services network appointed Ralph Pardo to run Hearts & Science in the U.S. and named OMG North America chief investment officer Catherine Sullivan to run PHD U.S.A.

Pardo has succeeded Erin Matts. Sullivan has taken over from Nathan Brown, who ran PHD U.S.A. for six years. Matts is planning to step into another role within OMG.

Pardo has worked for Omnicom for 12 years, most recently as president of a cross-agency team combining Hearts & Science and BBDO to manage the AT&T business. His role covered creative, media and analytics components of the account.

“Ralph understands the complexities of consumer media consumption that are blurring the lines between media and creative impact and how that collaboration translates to effective marketing strategies,” said Scott Hagedorn, CEO of Omnicom Media Group North America, in a statement. “Equally important, he understands the new brand of digital, technology and service integration needed to build connections that drive results for our clients.”

During the 2018 upfronts, Sullivan launched the OMG Partner Summit, where networks, platforms and publishers came together to present customized offers to Omnicom clients.

Prior to joining OMG in 2016, Sullivan worked at ABC, where she was SVP of sales for the news division. She began her career at NBC.

“Throughout her career, Catherine’s understanding of audience behaviors, creative integration and media value has delivered results for brands,”?stated Hagedorn.?“Add in her experience in building best-in-class operations and her relationships with clients and partners alike, and it’s clear why she’s our choice to lead PHD.”

Replacing Sullivan as chief investment officer at OMG North America is Geoffrey Calabrese, who previously led OMG’s private marketplace practice.