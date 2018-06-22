Omnicom dominates Cannes as it takes home Holding Company of the Year

Omnicom has been named Holding Company of the Year at the 65th annual Cannes Lions.

Meanwhile, adam&eveDDB took home Agency of the Year, and BBDO claimed the title of Network of the Year for a record-setting seventh time.

Omnicom shops finished in the top three spots for Agency of the Year, with AMV BBDO second and BBDO New York third.

"We are thrilled with the results at this year’s Cannes Lions Festival which is a testament to having the best creative talent in our industry," commented John Wren, chairman and CEO of Omnicom Group.

"Cannes Lions are among the most prestigious awards in our industry, and the fact that Omnicom agencies took home the top honors across a range of categories, spanning traditional advertising, digital, mobile, media and PR, speaks to the breadth and depth of Omnicom’s offering. We are so proud of the quality of work our agencies are doing across disciplines and geographies for their clients."

Omnicom entered work in 26 categories. In total, 137 agencies from 34 countries won nearly 300 Lions across more than 25 communications disciplines.

DDB rounded out the top three agency networks winning 107 Lions from 21 offices across the globe, while TBWA secured fourth place with 70 Lions including two Grand Prix.

In total, Omnicom agencies received 10 Grand Prix and two Titanium Lions after a strong performance across a broad spectrum of client categories and regions around the globe:

Pharma: "Blink to Speak" by TBWA\India for NeuroGen Brain & Spine Institute and the Asha Ek Hope Foundation

Glass: "BloodNormal" by AMV BBDO for Essity

Titanium: "It’s a Tide Ad Campaign" by Hearts & Science for Tide

Titanium: "BloodNormal" by AMV BBDO for Essity

Design: "Trash Isles" by AMV BBDO for Plastic Oceans/LADbible

Print & Publishing: "Tag Words" by Africa for AB InBev

Entertainment for Music: "Welcome Home" by TBWA\Media Arts Lab for Apple

Industry Craft: "Kiwi Shoe Care" by PHD Chicago for SC Johnson

Film: "The Talk" by BBDO New York for P&G

Film: "It’s Another Tide Ad" by Hearts & Science for P&G

Public Relations: "Trash Isles" by AMV BBDO for Plastic Oceans/LADbible

Outdoor: "Next Exit" by OMD Canada for McDonald’s