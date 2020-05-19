Omnicom Diversity Chief Tiffany R. Warren on furthering D&I agenda without live events

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on diversity and inclusion efforts in the advertising and marketing industry is unclear, but Campaign US dug into the topic this week on the latest Pillow Talk episode with Omnicom Chief Diversity Officer and ADCOLOR Founder Tiffany R. Warren.

Many of the D&I pushes in adland are centered around in-person events, so we asked Warren how the industry can still foster diversity and inclusion initiatives during this time of social distancing.

ADCOLOR’s community groups, such as Asians for ADCOLOR and LatinX for ADCOLOR, which launched a couple of years ago, have proven to be more important than ever. Every week, for example, Asians for ADCOLOR has forums for members to connect on specific topics in a safe, honest environment.

"I’m more than proud that people didn’t retreat but reached out and asked how they can be more helpful through these groups," said Warren.

When asked how ADCOLOR has been handling the fact that Asians have been discriminated against recently due to coronavirus originating in China, Warren said, "Our mission is to rise up and reach back."

The organization hasn’t been contacted by any agencies in the industry about anti-Asian sentiment yet, but ADCOLOR has been helping amplify certain efforts from Asians for ADCOLOR, like the patrols of Chinatown in New York City that one member created to keep businesses and locals safe.

Warren said she believes the empathy being felt by everyone today "has to" stay in the aftermath of COVID-19.

"Even though what’s happening feels inhumane, there’s been a lot of humanity that’s come from it," she said. "I think this has brought people closer – not only to their families but to a source of inspiration that they may have been disconnected from."

She added that she hopes people don’t forget how they felt during this time once the world starts to open up again.

"It even comes to personal edits," said Warren. "What relationships work for you and what don’t – whether personal or professional. Use this time really well because I don’t know if we’ll ever be given this much time again to master our own lives without distraction – it’s really a gift."

For the full interview, which includes tips from Warren on how to stay motivated right now and to find out the new quirky habit she picked up lately, watch the video above.