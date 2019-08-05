OMD wins $100M global Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health account

Pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim has awarded global business in the animal health category to OMD.

The shop will look after cross-media/channel planning and buying for leading brands including Frontline and NexGard as part of scope worth between $100M and $110M, Campaign has learned.

OMD’s assignment encompasses U.S., EMEA and APAC.

Publicis Media’s Zenith oversaw global work for a period of time in 2018. Assembly, part of MDC Partners, temporarily held the U.S. account as part of its wider pharmaceutical remit with the company as it searched for a global shop. The review kicked off in December 2018.

The animal health category is exploding. Worldwide sales of vaccines, medicines and medical devices for companion animals have exceeded around $8B annually.

Frontline recently won Brand of the Year 2019-2020 as part of the World Branding Awards. More than 95,000 pet and animal lovers from around the world voted for their favourite brand, in 38 countries across six continents.

Boehringer Ingelheim has been family-owned since it was established in 1885 and today is one of the pharmaceutical industry’s top 20 companies, home to 50,000 employees. In 2018, Boehringer Ingelheim achieved net sales of around 17.5B Euros.

OMD referred comment to the client. Boehringer Ingelheim has not yet responded.

MDC Partners was not available for comment.