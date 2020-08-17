OMD bags Danone's Malaysia and Thailand media business

by Rahul Sachitanand Added 13 hours ago

Omnicom-owned agency takes on integrated media planning and buying duties across traditional and digital channels for the food and beverage company.

Danone has appointed OMD as its media agency of record for Malaysia and Thailand, following a multi-agency pitch which ended in June. The three-year contract will see the Omnicom-owned agency take on integrated media planning and buying duties across traditional and digital channels for the global food and beverage company.

Campaign understands that the combined estimated billings for both markets is estimated at $20 million ($13 million for Thailand and $7 million for Malaysia). In Thailand, OMD was the incumbent while the other agencies in the final pitch were IPG, Wavemaker and Carat. In Malaysia, OMD won the account from incumbent Wavemaker. Other agencies who participated in the pitch were IPG and Dentsu.

OMD Thailand has expanded its Danone remit. The agency, which was previously responsible for only digital media planning and buying for Dumex now oversees all media planning and buying for Growing Up Milk brands under Dumex and Hi-Q. The pitch also saw OMD consolidate the Malaysia business, with the Malaysia office responsible for all Growing Up Milk brands under the Danone portfolio.

Danone cited OMD's understanding of its brands for awarding an expanded mandate. “When we partner with a media agency, we look out for that one team who can work as an extension of our own to naturally co-build winning campaigns for our Growing Up Milk brands in Malaysia (Dumex Dugro, Mamil, AptaGrow and Milnutri),” said Anca Everts, marketing director, Danone Malaysia, in an OMD release. Danone Thailand marketing director Korakot Vuthihirunthamrong similarly cited OMD's expertise and business understanding.

While OMD Thailand has already begun work on 1 August, the Malaysia business starts on 1 Oct 2020.

This article first appeared on campaignasia.com.

