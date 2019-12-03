OMD announces top tech and fashion influencers this holiday season

OMD has named the top ten fashion and consumer technology influencers respectively as the holiday season rapidly approaches.

Rankings were done using: Influencer mention volume within a particular vertical; Sentiment values around the influencer, as expressed by their followers; New follower growth rate; Audience rating and sales propensity and; Channel engagement rate.

The composite score for each influencer was then compared to the competitor average across each vertical.

In addition to individual influencers, OMD also ranked the top platform for both verticals.

In the consumer technology space, YouTube emerged as the favored platform due to the long-form nature of tech reviews.

The top tech influencer, as measured by OMD, Marques Brownlee creates YouTube videos with an average runtime of more than 20 minutes.

His videos, which mainly focus on product reviews, also feature celebrity guests such as comedian and actor Hannibal Burres, and TV personality and scientist Bill Nye.

Brownlee was measured to be 21.9 times more effective verus the vertical average.

The top ten consumer tech influencers were:

Marques Brownlee Krystal Lora Sam Sheffer Brandy Morgan Justine Ezarik Jonathan Morrison Sara Dietschy Masha Zvereva Jessica Naziri Dave Lee

In the consumer tech space purchase intent as measured via comments was seen most often on product reviews.

In the fashion influencer space, Caitlin Covington was the top performer, rated 34.6 times more effective versus vertical average, while Instagram emerged as the top platform for fashion overall due to the visual nature of the content.

Purchase intent in the space was mostly seen on content featuring crafted outfits with brands and products tagged in posts, indicating that consumers enjoyed seeing outfits on someone else prior to purchase.

The top ten fashion influencers were: