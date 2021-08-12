Oliver hires a chief growth officer in North America

The in-housing trend is growing and, therefore, so is Oliver, the company that helps marketers build internal agencies.

Jeffrey Gorder joined as chief growth officer in North America to steer “thoughtful growth” as it scales in the region, he said. Oliver’s revenue grew 125% in North America in the first half of 2021, although the company declined to break out revenue figures. It now has 500 staffers in the region.

“We don't necessarily have a funnel challenge,” Gorder explained. “It's being a consultative partner with clients and finding that long-term value and fit.”

Gorder, who worked at MDC Partners’ Mono prior to taking the role, was intrigued by Oliver’s model, which embeds talent on-site with clients to build and staff custom, in-house agency teams.

“Our industry is a sea of sameness,” he said. “The Oliver model is a unique offering. After selling subjectivity around strategy and creative, you're selling a vision and model of the CMO as an operational leader.”

Part of the You & Mr Jones group, Oliver works with clients including Unilever, Bayer and 3M to collaboratively build agency solutions around their specific business challenges — whether that’s speed, cost or proximity to the brand, said Oliver North America CEO Peter Kuhn.

“We continually assess [the model] in a collaborative fashion,” Kuhn explained. “We sit down with the client every month and tweak it and tune it to accommodate new challenges they have.”

While sweet spots for in-housing are creative, strategy and production, clients are increasingly asking Oliver for solutions around e-commerce and community management. Oliver generally stands up an in-house agency within 90 days, Kuhn said.

Staff is employed and paid by Oliver and can tap into the agency for employee and community resources. But they are 100% dedicated to a single account and embedded into the organization like one of its own staffers. A high profile example is U-Studios, Unilever’s in-house content studio, which Oliver powers.

Kuhn said Oliver isn’t out to replace creative agencies and often works with content and strategy produced upstream by creative shops.

Of course, in-housing changed during COVID-19, as being embedded in a physical office became moot while working from home. Oliver plans to send staff back to the office based on its clients’ guidelines, as they will be working out of their locations.

“We want to be viewed as colleagues,” Kuhn explained. “If you guys are going to the office, so are we. If you're doing three days a week, we'll do three days a week.”