Old Navy's spot features five activists in push around commitment to equality

Old Navy is celebrating its commitment to equality and inclusivity in "We are We," a campaign that features five activists working to make a difference in the world.

The Martin Agency created the new spot, which will run digitally and on TV.

"We are We" is narrated by Marley Dias, a 15-year-old feminist, author, racial equality activist, and founder of #100BlackGirlBooks. It also includes Ja’Mal Green, a father and civil rights advocate from Chicago; Sara Mora, a national immigrant rights activist, the co-founder of Women’s March Youth Empower and founder of Who is Our 2020, a social platform that promotes youth political engagement; from Hilside, NJ; Dawn Bozeman, a community activist for racial equality, specializing in education, and first Black school board member and president in Dunlap, IL; Sharene Wood, born and raised in Harlem and involved in the local community as a Black Women for Black Girls board member and a Boys & Girls Club of Harlem advisory board member.

In addition to the spot, Old Navy will leverage its old brand channels in the coming weeks to help amplify the voices of its activist heroes.