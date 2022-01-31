Olay and Ebony Magazine launch limited-edition Black History Month issue

Skincare brand Olay has teamed up with Ebony magazine on a limited-edition print issue for Black History month that celebrates the contributions of women of color in STEM, the companies said Monday.

The issue marks the first print copy of Ebony to hit the newstands since 2019, and builds on OLAY’s commitment to help double the number of women in STEM, and triple the number of women of color in STEM, by 2030.

The cover will feature the winners of Olay’s HBCU STEM competition, who will also receive a $10,000 grant and a mentorship opportunity with female scientists at Olay. Winners also get an all-expenses-paid trip to Los Angeles for Ebony’s Power 100 awards in October.

The issue will include in-depth profiles on each winner as well as on women of color in STEM at Olay and its parent company, Procter & Gamble. It will also highlight the importance of HBCUs and contain a letter from COVID-19 vaccine developer Dr. Kizzmekia Corbetto addressing the next generation of STEM leaders.

The campaign aims to address the lack of diversity and access in STEM, with women making up only 27% of professionals in the field. That number is even lower among Black women.

“This partnership serves as a powerful platform…to show girls and women interested in STEM that their dreams are possible and they have support,” said Loren Fanroy, senior communications manager at Olay Skincare.

The Ebony partnership is just one part of Olay’s $1 million commitment to closing the STEM gap. Olay will also erect a statue to honor Mary Golda Ross, the first-known Native American female engineer; host a virtual panel with Million Women Mentors, which provides mentorship to high school girls; and create a limited-edition moisturizer to promote the cause.

Olay hopes to show young girls there are a variety of career paths in STEM, like skincare, that will allow them to fulfill their passions, Fanroy said.

The Ebony issue will be available on Feb. 11, the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, at Barnes & Noble stores and select HBCU bookstores and newsstands.