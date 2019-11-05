OKRP hires Laura Fegley as creative chief

She succeeds co-founder Matt Reinhard, who will remain with the company.

Chicago-based agency O’Keefe Reinhard & Paul has appointed Laura Fegley as chief creative officer, succeeding founder Matt Reinhard in the role.

Reinhard will move onto an unspecified new position within the company.

Fegley, who has more than two decades of experience in the industry, was chosen for her tenure as a creative leader with big brand experience and an ability to inspire and build creative teams.

She has worked on iconic campaigns, including "The Most Interesting Man in the World" for Dos Equis, "Let’s Fix Dinner" for Stouffers and more. 

"What’s great about OKRP is what should be great about an agency – the people," she said. "They’re the rare bird that lives in the center of the Venn diagram of savvy, scrappy and soul." 

OKRP CEO Tom O'Keefe said: "It’s very rare to find somebody who is both a perfect fit for the culture you’ve already got and the right person to push us to find a gear we didn't know we had."

