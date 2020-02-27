OKRP adds creative maverick Aubrey Walker as it doubles-down on cultural power

O’Keefe Reinhard & Paul is strengthening its creative firepower with the addition of veteran agency copywriter and creative leader Aubrey Walker.

He joins the Chicago-based shop as a group creative director following stints at Leo Burnett, Carol H. Williams, Matlock, Burrell, The TRUE Agency, Globalhue, commonground, GMR, MKTG and FCBX before starting his own independent freelance consultancy.

Walker will be leading the agency’s work for Illinois Lottery for which he has been closely involved in the creation of a new brand that will be breaking next month.

"OKRP is an agency that gets that advertising today must have do more than connect to culture, it has to push it forward or challenge it," said Aubrey Walker. "Just being a part of culture today isn't good enough. We have to know when to lead the conversation, and we damn sure better know when to listen."

OKRP Chief Creative Officer Laura Fegley brought him in as a freelancer late last year.

She said: "Bringing Aubrey on board full time is like moving him from a friend of the family to a family member. Aubrey is great at pushing to make everything interesting and relevant while always remaining a calm and inspiring presence. He’s great and passionate about cultivating talent. He’s everything we want in a creative leader and everything I want to come in and work beside every day."

Over the course of his career, Walker has created award winning campaigns for a wide variety of brands including Nike, Gatorade, Jeep Call of Duty, Coors Light and Tropicana.