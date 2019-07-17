OkCupid shifts creative work from Wieden+Kennedy to Mekanism

Mekanism will lead the charge for OKCupid’s creative work as the brand moves away from Wieden+Kennedy.

The dating app, part of Match Group’s love army which includes Tinder and Match.com, is working with the independent agency for its 2020 campaign.

"We were drawn to Mekanism's awesome team who we knew would be bold with us!" said OKCupid Global CMO Melissa Hobley. "They're smart, creative, awesome folks who really cared about our mission to keep connecting on what matters... and to do this in creative, unexpected ways. Can't wait to share what we've been working on!"

Jason Harris, CEO at Mekanism, added: "OkCupid is a dating app known for making new meaningful connections between like-minded people and taking a stand in the process.

"We are thrilled to start our new relationship based on our shared connection of smart creativity. We look forward to telling and evolving the OkCupid story to reach new audiences."

Wieden+Kennedy New York was never the brand’s official agency of record, but is behind the highly praised "DTF" campaign as part of project work that has helped elevate OKCupid’s cultural prowess over the past year.

A spokesperson for Wieden+Kennedy said: "We love the brand and the work we did together, and hope we have another chance to work with them in the future."

The app’s ability to strike such a cord with its audience is partly down to the campaign data it inadvertently reaps from users. Members must answer at least 15 questions (but can answer as many as 3,000) when joining to define what they want from their dating life.

Some of the questions are as black and white as, "do you believe in a border wall?" and "would you date someone who didn’t believe in the MeToo movement?" Not surprisingly, one of the most answered questions is simply, "Trump?"

The responses have curved out which issues are most important for different parts of the U.S.