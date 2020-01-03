OkCupid drops first global campaign in unapologetic OkCupid style

Be honest: Could you date someone who couldn’t be bothered to vote?

Okay. That one was too political. My bad. How about something more simple: Intelligence or looks? Or, if you’re feeling whimsical: Is a soulmate worth waiting for?

These are just some of the deal-breakers which form the basis of OkCupid’s first global campaign as the brand pushes its ability to ask users localized questions to reflect their unique geographical culture (which, ultimately, helps you avoid countless thirst traps).

The dating app has powered into 2020 with its gritty, in-your-face drive "Ask Yourself," created in partnership with Mekanism.

"What our data shows is that younger daters in particular care deeply about some of the biggest issues of today, and they don't want this disconnected from their dating experience," said Melissa Hobley, global chief marketing officer at OkCupid.

"Only on OkCupid can we take all of your choices and use that to figure out who you will be the most compatible with. This approach to matching works -- just ask the millions of happy couples OkCupid is responsible for around the world."

More than seven billion responses from OkCupid’s famous in-app questions inspired the brand to team up with artist Xaviera López and bring them to life through hypnotic animations.

"Ask Yourself" will roll out across digital and social platforms, as well as out-of-home, in major cities around the world, starting with New York City.

After diving into tons of data, OkCupid found that (surprise, surprise) voting and politics are particularly important to daters today. In fact, the number of users who said they enjoy discussing politics increased more than 150 percent in 2019 when compared to 2016. But research shows it’s not all political when it comes to love *exhales mammoth sigh of relief*.

Millions of answers reveal 2020’s biggest deal-breakers, with topics like music and travel also coming in hot.

"When I started thinking about the illustrations for this campaign, I was so inspired by the depth of questions that OkCupid provides for their users, and I wanted my work to match their intensity, playfulness and honesty," López said. "I hope that the work inspires those to take a chance and find out more about themselves and their future partners."

This is Mekanism’s first major campaign for the brand, which it added to its roster last year following OkCupid’s relationship with Wieden+Kennedy. The duo produced award-winning work, including the "DTF" campaign.

Kara Coyle, creative director at Mekanism, said: "OkCupid helps users make deeper, more meaningful connections by matching people on the questions that really matter to them. Questions that cover the provocative topics, the telling ones, the make-or-break deciders when it comes to who you date. We brought these questions to life through thought-provoking animation that stops people in their tracks and makes them consider what matters most to them."

OkCupid is available in around 110 countries, with more than 25 markets that use localized questions to connect people based on their unique experiences. The brand’s goal is to expand this personalization into as many regions as possible in the year head.