OkCupid, Ben & Jerry’s, Bumble and Yelp take stand against leaked abortion ruling

The leaked initial draft majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has sparked outrage across the nation, and several companies are using social media to voice their opposition.

Dating platform OkCupid was one of the first to respond, urging followers to tag brands they want to see take action and sign the “Don’t Ban Equality” statement.

#RoeVWade being overturned is unacceptable. OkCupid has proudly supported reproductive rights for years, and we’re not stopping now. Gender equality is at stake and more brands need to step up. Tag a brand you want to see take action and sign https://t.co/vNANqnhBL4. — OkCupid (@okcupid) May 3, 2022

The “Don’t Ban Equality” statement was created in response to 2019 state legislation that restricted access to reproductive healthcare.

Other supporters, such as Bumble and Ben & Jerry’s, also spoke out.

The headlines today regarding the leaked draft opinion to overturn abortion rights in the United States are profoundly unsettling. At Bumble, we believe strongly in women’s right to choose and exercise complete control over their bodies. — Bumble (@bumble) May 4, 2022

Ben & Jerry’s created a Twitter thread, commenting on the impact the draft decision would have Black people. The company also encouraged users to support the National Network for Abortion Funds.

The draft SCOTUS decision would perpetuate systemic racism and classism, and is an assault on the bodily autonomy of all women. It stands in opposition to many of the values Americans share. The data is clear that it would disproportionately impact Black and Brown people. (2/5) — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) May 3, 2022

Meanwhile, a Yelp spokesperson told Fortune that, “turning back the clock on the progress women have made over the past 50 years will have a seismic impact on our society and economy.”

The spokesperson added that Congress must codify reproductive healthcare rights into law, and that more companies will need to “step up” to protect their employees.