OkCupid, Ben & Jerry’s, Bumble and Yelp take stand against leaked abortion ruling

by Ewan Larkin Added 50 minutes ago
Pro-life protestors outside the Supreme Court
(Credit: Getty Images)

OkCupid was one of the first brands to respond.

The leaked initial draft majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has sparked outrage across the nation, and several companies are using social media to voice their opposition.  

Dating platform OkCupid was one of the first to respond, urging followers to tag brands they want to see take action and sign the “Don’t Ban Equality” statement. 

The “Don’t Ban Equality” statement was created in response to 2019 state legislation that restricted access to reproductive healthcare.

Other supporters, such as Bumble and Ben & Jerry’s, also spoke out.

Ben & Jerry’s created a Twitter thread, commenting on the impact the draft decision would have Black people. The company also encouraged users to support the National Network for Abortion Funds. 

Meanwhile, a Yelp spokesperson told Fortune that, “turning back the clock on the progress women have made over the past 50 years will have a seismic impact on our society and economy.”

The spokesperson added that Congress must codify reproductive healthcare rights into law, and that more companies will need to “step up” to protect their employees.

