Ogilvy's John Raúl Forero joins DDB Colombia as president and chief creative officer

DDB Latina is amplifying its creative offering and leadership with the appointment of Ogilvy executive John Raúl Forero as its new president and chief creative officer for Colombia.

Forero most recently served as regional creative chief for Ogilvy Latin America and global leader of the agency’s Coca-Cola Company account.

Prior to Forero joining the team, Borja de la Plaza assumed the role of president of DDB Colombia. De La Plaza will focus now in his role of president and CEO of DDB Group Colombia, which includes six different business units. The chief creative officer role for DDB Colombia is not new to the office. In this role, Forero is replacing current CCO Andre Pedroso, who is leaving by the end of the year to focus on personal projects.

"This is a high caliber move aiming to strengthening our creative product. Today, creativity is more important than ever," de La Plaza told Campaign US. "You can have processes, models, etc, but having top creativity is a no brainer for success in our industry."

He added that Forero played an integral role in Ogilvy Latin America’s transformation during his 14-year tenure.

"[Forero] has not only the talent, but the personality, the leadership skills and the force that we need to run a 500 people beast, as DDB Colombia is nowadays," said de La Plaza.

While at Ogilvy, Forero said he was involved in all aspects of the business – from profitability and growth to new business and client relationships.

"I was never a creative who only cared about creativity," he said. "I am passionate about leading projects but even more, I am passionate about leading people."

Forero went on to say, "Talented people who are starving to conquer the world, people who want to make history with a job that inspires our entire industry, that impacts the business of our clients and most importantly, our culture."

His objective at DDB Colombia, he told Campaign US, is to help take the agency to the next level.

Similarly, de La Plaza said he expects DDB Colombia, which has "always been a force within DDB Latina" to increase its contribution to the reputation to the network, both on a regional and global basis.