Ogilvy's Caroline Jackson to lead Elephant West Coast

Elephant announced that Caroline Jackson, most recently managing partner for Ogilvy in Hong Kong, will serve as its new managing director on the West Coast.

At Elephant, Jackson will lead relationships with the agency’s founding client, Apple, and its subsidiary, Beats by Dre. Other brands under her wing include Twitch, the Amazon-owned live-streaming/gaming app, Hyundai and Chevron.

Jackson’s responsibilities encompass Elephant offices in Los Angeles and San Francisco and satellites in Cupertino and Sunnyvale, Calif.

"Caroline’s global, integrated and diverse experience is unparalleled," said Eric Moore, CEO of Elephant, which is part of the Interpublic Group. "She is perfectly suited to spearhead growth for Elephant’s West Coast business. Caroline’s arrival at Elephant continues our agency’s commitment to finding top talent and growing strong partnerships with our clients."

At Ogilvy, Jackson spent almost a decade between the New York and Hong Kong offices working for a range of clients, from fashion to finance. From American Express, she launched the now-signature programs, "Small Business Saturday" and the "Blue Cash Everyday" card campaign with Tina Fey.

During her time at Ogilvy Hong Kong, Jackson led a portfolio of luxury and lifestyle brands that included Rolex, Ralph Lauren and Marriott.

"I'm incredibly excited to join Elephant, and build on the amazing talent we've assembled and the great work we're doing today," said Jackson. "Leading our growth on the West Coast brings together everything that excites me about what we do – growing my client's brand, growing our client roster, and growing the awesome talent around me. It’s going to be an epic year for us."

A native of Australia, Jackson’s advertising career started in Brisbane before she headed to New York. In addition to Ogilvy, Jackson worked at R/GA, Publicis, Havas and JWT, encompassing clients such as UPS, Volvo and Citi, whom she helped guide through the economic crisis of 2008/2009.

Relocating with Jackson is her husband, who’s also in advertising, and their two children.