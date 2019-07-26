Ogilvy vet exits to join Flytedesk - her son's tech startup

Alex Kronman founded Flytedesk in 2015, a college campus advertising network, and now, as the tech startup continues to thrive, he has recruited an adland veteran, who also happens to be his mother, to serve as chief growth officer.

Alda Abbracciamento left her 15-year career at Ogilvy, where she most recently served as worldwide managing director, to serve a chief growth officer for Flytedesk. She will work with Kronman and his team to further amplify sales, marketing, research, insights and more at the company.

Having previously led global integrated marketing programs for brands like UPS, Yahoo, BP and Barclays, Abbracciamento will also oversee Flytedesk’s client relationships.

"I’ve been trying to get her to do this with me for years," said Kronman about his mom joining Flytedesk.

He added: "Professionally, we’re adding one of the absolute best people in the business. What she brings in terms of expertise, relationships, and experience running big global teams is perfect as we enter this new phase of growth. She’s also one of the best client service leaders in any industry and I think it’s kind of poetic that we love our customers so much that we literally brought in my mother to build client experience."

The startup environment can be challenging, said Kronman, which is why having someone like Abbracciamento onboard to help the business run smoother is such a win for Flytedesk. And working alongside his mother is an exciting opportunity.

"We’ve always had a great relationship (except one time in high school when she faked a business trip to get away from me because I was such a terror) and as odd as this might sound to some – this really isn’t weird at all," said Kronman.

Before to Ogilvy, she served as executive VP and partner at The Martin Agency. She also previously was senior VP and group management supervisor at Grey Advertising.

Flytedesk connects brands, political organizations and advocacy groups with the college market, allowing advertisers to directly reach students through its integrated platform.