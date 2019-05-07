Ogilvy reinvigorates New York flagship with leadership changes

Ogilvy has elevated Worldwide Chief Marketing Officer Lauren Crampsie to president of New York and New Jersey, a move that will help breathe new life into the WPP agency’s flagship office.

Crampsie, who has been with Ogilvy since 2004, will retain her CMO role as part of The Ogilvy Group’s Executive Leadership Team.

The news comes about five months after the recently sleepy Ogilvy promoted Piyush Pandey, the chairman of Ogilvy India, to take over as the worldwide chief creative officer of the network, replacing Tham Khai Meng who abruptly departed the agency in July. At that time, Joe Sciarotta, the CCO of Ogilvy US, was appointed as deputy chief creative officer, worldwide, while Leslie Sims joined Ogilvy from VMLY&R as CCO of Ogilvy USA, reporting to Lou Aversano, chief executive, USA.

Now, in addition to Crampsie’s promotion, Ogilvy is announcing that Aversano will become chief client officer for The Ogilvy Group.

John Seifert, Ogilvy’s global chief executive, will serve as interim CEO for the U.S. in the meantime.

For the last three years, Crampsie has been the senior advisor to Seifert, with a focus on the company’s rebranding effort and revamped "One Ogilvy" business strategy.

"Lauren has been a critical partner to me on all aspects of our ‘One Ogilvy’ transformation. Her extensive business development experience, strategic marketing understanding, and passion for talent diversity and inclusiveness are essential to Ogilvy’s strategy for making our clients’ brands matter in today’s rapidly changing business environment," said John Seifert.

In her added president post, Crampsie will oversee and enhance Ogilvy’s core capabilities in New York and New Jersey, including: brand strategy, advertising, public relations and influence, customer engagement and commerce, digital transformation and partnerships. The NY and NJ offices are comprised of the largest portfolio of clients and capabilities in Ogilvy’s global network.

"Leading our flagship office is the career opportunity of a lifetime. Ogilvy has prepared me for this moment for the past 15 years and our incredible people have made me believe in the unlimited potential of our creative network," Crampsie said.

Ogilvy parent WPP has been undergoing significant changes over the last year since former chief executive Martin Sorrell stepped down suddenly. Sorrell’s successor, Mark Read, has been consolidating existing shops within the holding company, rebranding and hiring talent, including Laurent Ezekiel, who recently joined in newly created role of chief marketing and growth officer after a stint at Publicis as North America and international president of Digitas.

In a previous interview with Campaign US, Flock Associates CEO Simon Francis said, "Mark Read is quietly making his moves to change not just WPP structure, but importantly culture. Changes to where he sat the WPP team (away from long term Sorrell haunt of Farm Street), changes to approach in to some financial and legal topics with advertisers, and changes to management style are all adding up."