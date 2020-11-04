Ogilvy New York taps Charlotte Tansill as first chief transformation officer

Ogilvy said Wednesday it has promoted Charlotte Tansill to chief transformation officer, a newly created role for its New York office.

Tansill, who has been with Ogilvy New York since 2008, most recently as executive director of social media practice, Tansill is well-suited for the role.

“Social media has been the driver of changing the marketing game, moving from monologue to dialogue,” she said. “If we think about where the platforms were a decade ago versus now, change is the name of the game.”

As chief transformation officer, Tansill will apply her familiarity with rapid change in the media landscape to everything from driving change management to defining new ways of working; ultimately, everything that will push Ogilvy into the future—at scale. The role is also an opportunity to break down silos across the strategy department at Ogilvy New York, which includes brand engagement and social.

In her role, Tansill will head up ALKMY, Ogilvy’s new dynamic content studio that focuses on developing on-the-fly content to both build brand and drive performance. As the pandemic drags on, clients need to do more with less, and ALKMY seeks to solve for that, Tansill said.

“If something happens in the world in culture, brands are increasingly thinking about how they poke into that conversation in a meaningful way,” she explains. “That often happens through reactive social content: should we tweet about that or create an Instagram post? Dynamic means responding to that culture.”

But ALKMY will also be dynamic in how it creates and distributes content, Tansill says. “ We can create templates and automatically generate content based on what’s performing.”

Driving a dynamic approach to content requires bringing together a lean team quickly to create quality assets at scale. In her new role, Tansill will be in a position to take a step back, look at existing processes, and reconstruct them to be more agile and client-centric.

“We want to make sure we’re supporting clients in the best and most efficient way possible without them having to sacrifice the creative ingenuity and quality,” Tansill says.