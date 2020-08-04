Ogilvy New York names Danilo Boer and Marcos Kotlhar chief creative officers

NEW YORK: Ogilvy New York has hired Danilo Boer and Marcos Kotlhar to be its chief creative officers and help shape the WPP agency’s future and success of its clients.

Boer and Kotlhar have worked together since 2016 as executive creative directors at BBDO. Throughout their partnership, Boer and Kotlhar developed highly awarded campaigns, delivered growth and developed creative talent at all levels.

These are new roles. In the past, the Ogilvy U.S. CCO oversaw New York, but that role was eliminated this January when incumbent Leslie Sims was among 80 layoffs at the WPP firm.

The duo starts at Ogilvy on September 8 and will engage with clients from then on.

Their most recent client portfolio at BBDO included Bacardi, GE, Macy’s, Foot Locker and the nonprofit DayOne, Rescue.org and She Should Run.

Boer said in a statement the duo was excited to “help lead the agency [Ogilvy NY] into an increasingly diverse environment where creativity can thrive.”

Ogilvy’s new global CEO Andy Main recently identified getting more "creative about creativity" as a top priority in a memo distributed on his first day after he joined from Deloitte. He also wants to establish a culture where talented people from under-represented groups are "championed, respected and supported."

Main succeeded John Seifert, who had worked at Ogilvy since 1979.