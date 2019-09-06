Ogilvy to lead charge on Mikimoto's digital transformation

Ogilvy is to lead digital transformation efforts for luxury jewelry company Mikimoto.

The WPP shop is tasked with delivering integrated creative solution across its capabilities to reimagine Mikimoto’s global web and e-commerce experiences.

Kenichiro Nomura, general manager, web marketing department for Mikimoto, said: "Ogilvy will be a valued partner as we work to transform our consumer journey across all touchpoints. We believe Ogilvy’s experience developing effective, personalized solutions on a global scale will help us deliver greater engagement and preference among consumers around the world."

The business will be led out of Ogilvy’s Denver office.

Mike McFadden, head of digital transformation for Ogilvy USA, added: "Our approach to making brands matter in an ever-changing digital ecosystem reflects the reality that consumers expect brands to understand their preferences and be able to engage with them on their terms.

"We look forward to developing creative, human-centric solutions that will help drive impact and fuel further growth for an iconic luxury brand like Mikimoto."