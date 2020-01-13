Ogilvy Latina appoints regional creative chief

by Michael Heusner Added 1 hour ago
Jessica Apellaniz, Chief Creative Officer for Ogilvy Latina
Jessica Apellaniz, Chief Creative Officer for Ogilvy Latina

Jessica Apellaniz has been named CCO for the agency's Latin America office.

Jessica Apellaniz has been appointed as the new regional chief creative officer for Ogilvy Latina.

Apellaniz was previously VP of creative services for Ogilvy Mexico and Miami, where she worked with brands such as Coca-Cola, BP, Mazda, Aeromexico, KFC, Starbucks and American Express and others. 

She also served in various roles at Publicis, TBWA, and S2 Mexico. Additionally, Apellaniz has served as a jury member for Cannes Lions and One Show, among others and was responsible for having won the first D&AD Pencil for Mexico.

She has also won medals in Cannes every year since she became creative director.

In her expanded role, Apellaniz will join Ogilvy’s Worldwide Creative Council and report to Horacio Genolet, CEO of Ogilvy Latina; Piyush Pandey, Ogilvy’s Worldwide chief creative officer; and Joe Sciarrotta, Ogilvy’s Deputy Worldwide chief creative fficer.

"We are thrilled to have someone with Jessica’s leadership, fearlessness, and spirit leading our creative in Latin America," Pandey said of Apellaniz’ appointment in a statement.

Tags

Subscribe today for just $89 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS