Ogilvy Latina appoints regional creative chief

Jessica Apellaniz has been appointed as the new regional chief creative officer for Ogilvy Latina.

Apellaniz was previously VP of creative services for Ogilvy Mexico and Miami, where she worked with brands such as Coca-Cola, BP, Mazda, Aeromexico, KFC, Starbucks and American Express and others.

She also served in various roles at Publicis, TBWA, and S2 Mexico. Additionally, Apellaniz has served as a jury member for Cannes Lions and One Show, among others and was responsible for having won the first D&AD Pencil for Mexico.

She has also won medals in Cannes every year since she became creative director.

In her expanded role, Apellaniz will join Ogilvy’s Worldwide Creative Council and report to Horacio Genolet, CEO of Ogilvy Latina; Piyush Pandey, Ogilvy’s Worldwide chief creative officer; and Joe Sciarrotta, Ogilvy’s Deputy Worldwide chief creative fficer.

"We are thrilled to have someone with Jessica’s leadership, fearlessness, and spirit leading our creative in Latin America," Pandey said of Apellaniz’ appointment in a statement.