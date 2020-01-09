Ogilvy Italy helps launch campaign showcasing aftermath of war

by Michael Heusner Added 7 hours ago

This effort gives people a glimpse of the horrors of war.

Independent Italian NGO EMERGENCY has partnered with Ogilvy Italy to remind the world of the human cost of war. 

At a tumultuous time around the world, EMERGENCY’s "Every name has a meaning campaign" implores people to take a closer look at how war can pervert the most meaningful of names into something horrible. 

The video focuses on casualties of war, and how meaningful names that have been stripped by their meaning due to its effects.

The video opens on young Mubassir (Arabic for clearsighted), who is missing an eye as a result of violence.

The list goes on, with Salima (from Arabic, meaning safe or secure) suffering burns across her face, and others with their names juxtaposed with their injuries that show the human cost of such violence. These tragedies are something that can be forgotten when wars are fought in faraway lands and is only discussed on the news. 

All portraits were captured by Giles Duley, foto reporter and founder of Legacy of War. 

"We’re very proud of supporting EMERGENCY," said Lavinia Francia, creative director at Ogilvy in Italy. "We're always looking for new ways and new messages to allow people to reflect on universal topics, which become every day more relevant. And can be told by human, and deeply touching stories."

EMERGENCY has provided free medical and surgical assistance to victims of war, mines and poverty since 1994. 

