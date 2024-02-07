Ogilvy Health appoints Renata Maia as chief creative officer

Ogilvy Health appointed Renata Maia as chief creative officer, the 2023 MM+M Agency 100 honoree announced Tuesday.

Maia joins Ogilvy from Wunderman Thompson Health, another MM+M Agency 100 honoree, where she was appointed global chief creative officer in January 2023.

At Ogilvy, Maia will spearhead the creative work spanning brand development, strategy, experience and innovation, as well as public relations and medical education.

“Renata has earned a reputation for bringing impact to life through thought-provoking and beautifully crafted work,” said Liz Taylor, global chief creative officer at Ogilvy, in a press release. “We share a belief that our industry should not only imbue science and technology with meaning but also unlock ideas that can deliver true transformation in people’s lives.”

Kim Johnson, global CEO of Ogilvy Health, added that Maia was a valuable addition to the team, deeming her an “exceptional storyteller whose passion, optimism and collaborative nature are infectious.”

Maia joins an agency on the rise, having seen its revenue grow 5% to an estimated $152.5 million, according to the MM+M Agency 100 revenue chart. Headcount also grew during that same period, from 700 to 715.

This latest leadership post comes after Maia’s brief stint as Wunderman Thompson Health’s first global chief creative officer.

“Renata’s energy, passion and commitment to the craft is something that is going to benefit our agency and help elevate all of these different capabilities we have to an even greater place,” WPP Global Client Leader Patrick Wisnom told MM+M last year.

Before that, she spent time at other WPP agencies including Young & Rubicam (Y&R), where she was regional creative director. Maia spent a decade at Y&R overseeing 19 countries.

She also served as EVP, group creative director at Area 23, a 2023 MM+M Agency 100 honoree, for more than three years, where she led the creative team and managed HCP and DTC accounts. Some of the healthcare and pharma brand clients under her purview at Area 23 included Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly, Bayer, GSK, Pfizer and Allergan.

In support of Boehringer Ingelheim, Maia helped run global HCP and DTC for psoriasis treatment spesolimab. She also served as creative lead for global and U.S. HCP for Bayer’s chronic kidney disease drug Kerendia. She also helped launch Kerendia and GSK’s Blenrep, among others, according to her LinkedIn.

“The combination of science and imagination can unlock ideas that affect people in such an intimate way,” Maia said in a statement. “It is what excites me about working in the expanding field of health — there are endless opportunities for creativity to make an impact. The energy at Ogilvy is palpable and I am personally inspired to be joining a diverse team of leaders, unified by a desire to do the best work of their lives and make a difference in the world while doing it,” she added.

This story first appeared on MM+M.