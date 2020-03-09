Ogilvy gifts Chicago new logo

The city of Chicago is celebrating its 183rd birthday with a design system, courtesy of longtime resident, Ogilvy.

Prior to the introduction of this new logo scheme, each of Chicago’s many agencies and entities had their own design ethos, which ended up looking messy and cluttered.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot decided to change that with a design that features the Chicago’s famous star, and a custom font appropriately named "Big Shoulders," a nod to Chicago’s industrial past.

The design, which is a shortened version of Chicago’s existing flag, is meant to make official communications and campaigns and entities from the city recognizable to anyone from around the world.

Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot said: "I am pleased to be taking a new step in Chicago history by launching a design system that aligns with my core values of inclusivity, accessibility and transparency for our great city. Launching this new chapter in our history not only means a fresh look for our City, but it also marks a milestone in ensuring everything we create aligns with our values as a City."

The design is a passion point for Ogilvy, which opened in Chicago nearly 45 years ago.

"The headline of Ogilvy’s first ad in Chicago was ‘Thanks for the Peach Pie, Chicago,’" said Gabe Usadel, executive director of design at Ogilvy.

"It served as a full-page expression of gratitude from the Ogilvy staff members to the people of Chicago—for the ‘Midwestern-style hospitality and experiences’ that included friendly plumbers, generous restauranteurs, kind realtors, and a true Chicago neighbor who welcomed one Ogilvy family with an actual homemade peach pie," he added.

Over the years Ogilvy has lent its talent and creativity to the City and local non-profits such as the Steppenwolf Theater, The Lyric Opera, Joffrey Ballet, Chicago Film Festival, Chicago Fire Department, and most recently the One Chicago campaign.