Ogilvy brings on global executive creative directors for Instagram

Ogilvy is amping up its New York operation with senior hires, including WeiWei Dong and Isaac Silverglate as global executive creative directors on Instagram, which the shop won last year.

Additionally, the WPP agency promoted Della Mathew to executive creative director.

Lauren Crampsie, president of Ogilvy New York, said in a statement that Dong, Silverglate and Mathew "each have a track record of creating engaging, culturally relevant work and we’re thrilled to have them working across some of our largest clients."

"They join a creative leadership team that is helping to define the agency model of the future," she added. "Creativity is at the heart of how Ogilvy makes brands matter, but now more than ever technology is the enabler that allows Ogilvy to realize creative ideas in the world."

Ogilvy also appointed Brian Riedlinger as head of technology after serving in various roles at Ogilvy in Asia, such as director of operations for digital transformation in Singapore, chief delivery officer in Hong Kong and chief technology officer in Vietnam.

"Brian’s global experience will be a great asset as we look for new ways to leverage technology to amplify our ideas, the effectiveness of our creativity, and our business solutions for clients," Crampsie stated.

Dong has held various creative posts at the likes of Wieden+Kennedy, 72andSunny and 360i, while Silvergate most recently served as ECD at R/GA after having worked at TBWA, Droga5 and Goodby, Silverstein & Partners.

Mathew joined Ogilvy in 2008 and has worked on brands such as Kodak, Fanta, Post, Unilver, Coca-Cola and Philips during her time at the agency. She most recently served as group creative director for Ikea in the U.S., which she will continue to do in her expanded role.