Off-White creator Virgil Abloh and AKQA evian work officially makes H2O cool

You may not know of Virgil Abloh -- but his clothes have been hard to miss.

He’s the designer behind Off-White, which has risen in popularity dramatically over the past couple of years since big named partnerships with brands including Nike.

But now the creator has stepped out of fashion to disrupt another category: water.

Thanks to a new collab with AKQA and evian, Abloh has officially made H2O dope. That’s right. Water -- rain -- is now cool.

Forget sneaker drops -- Abloh has just released a range of new products to push evian’s sustainable drive. The first is a shatterproof, refillable water bottle retailing at €51. It’s inspired by the rainbow and carries his signature quotes.

Speaking about the concept, he commented: "The notion that one drop of water can create a rainbow served as the inspiration and metaphor to drive my first project as evian’s creative advisor for sustainable innovation design.

"As light refracts through that droplet, it reveals its full polychromatic potential. We don’t see just water, we see infinite possibilities and inspiration for anyone. Everyone."

Soma by Virgil Abloh is available via MATCHESFASHION.COM in a limited run until February 25.