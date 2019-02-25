Odysseus Arms beats out 12 shops to win Millennial-centric Toggle

Toggle has chosen San Francisco indie agency Odysseus Arms (OA) to help with its market expansion efforts into new states.

The insurance brand, which launched in October 2018 and is backed by Farmers Insurance, offers affordable renters coverage via a new, customizable platform. Toggle is currently available in Illinois and Wisconsin.

"We found the people at Odysseus Arms to be insightful and creative in their approach to understanding our mission and vision," said Stephanie Lloyd, head of Toggle.

"As we expand the brand into new markets across the country, we’ll be working collaboratively with the OA team to bring our unique offering to more consumers."

Odysseus Arms beat out more than a dozen agencies in an end-of-the-year pitch.

The creative ideation for the Toggle offering was driven by the agency’s unique ThirdEye audience collaboration approach which showcased a nuanced and intimate understanding for making connections with consumers in need of renters insurance.

Launch work for Toggle – rolling out across the U.S. over the course of 2019 – will include traditional, digital media, and social media, while delivering a cross-format content-driven campaign.

"We built our approach around a target group who zeroed us in on the realities and concerns that come with being a young adult today," said Libby Brockhoff, founder and CEO. "ThirdEye research showed us renter's insurance is definitely on the target’s ‘Adulting to-do list’ but it's usually at the bottom. Our work with Toggle will be designed to change that."

OA’s Worldwide Partners, Inc. joint agency R&R Partners will be handling media for the launch campaign.