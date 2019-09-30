October is all about dogs in Subaru's new campaign

Subaru has partnered with the ASPCA to shine a light on the plight facing dogs that don't get adopted as quickly as others, such as those with physical challenges.

Subaru has partnered with local animal welfare organizations through the Subaru Loves Pets initiative since 2015.

This year also marks the first National Make A Dog’s Day on October 22, which will highlight difficult-to-adopt dogs, including senior dogs, amputees, visually and hearing-impaired dogs, and dogs with birth defects and physical challenges.

Alan Bethke, senior-VP of marketing for Subaru of America, said: "We are proud to establish the official National Make a Dog’s Day on October 22 and shine a light on the hundreds of thousands of dogs that are often times passed over including those with special needs."

The initiative's ads, which will appear on digital and broadcast platforms, feature the company’s spokesdogs, The Barkleys.

Select Subaru retailers across the country will collect unused pet supplies for shelter animals as well as donate 5,500 shelter supply kits and 4,800 new pet parent kits to local shelters.

Also, more than 100 participating Subaru retailers will work in conjunction with animal shelters in their communities to host pet adoption events.