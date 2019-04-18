Ocean Spray commits to sustainability with 700 farmers

Ocean Spray, founded in 1930, is partnering with its 700 cranberry farmers to commit to sustainable agriculture practices across its entire fruit cooperative.

Through the commitment, Ocean Spray will verify that all of its fruit is sustainably grown by 2020. The initiative is being led by Ocean Spray’s new head of global corporate affairs, Christina Ferzli, who was previously Legal Counsel for Michelle Obama’s Partnership for a Healthier America.

As part of the effort, Ocean Spray will verify its fruit through the Sustainable Agriculture Initiative Platform’s Farm Sustainability Assessment tool.

"It is important to have companies like Ocean Spray that create sustainable agricultural systems and lead as an example to other companies," said Nick Betts, director, Americas, at SAI Platform.

For the first time, Ocean Spray is putting a spotlight on its brand purpose across its digital channels, including a page dedicated to its commitment.

The brand’s mission on the site states: "Connecting Farms to Families for a Better Life" and a commitment to a healthier planet full of healthier people. The site features details for these initiatives under Regenerative Cranberry Agriculture, Sustainable Supply Chain and Packaging with Purpose.

"As farmer-owners of Ocean Spray Cranberries, we are always looking for ways to help the business by creating a point of differentiation. We saw an ethical as well as business need to pursue a sustainable agriculture model," said Craige Scott, who is a farmer and chair of the Growers’ Committee at Ocean Spray.