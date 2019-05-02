Objects tell chilling stories in anti-domestic violence effort

"He turned to the stove. Consumed by an irrational hate. Grabbed me. Hot. Boiling."

According to a recent U.N. report, the most dangerous place for women is in their own homes, where everyday objects like a pan or a broom can be used against them in acts of domestic violence. Those inanimate items are often the only eyewitnesses - and they are voiceless. Until now.

Instituto Avon | You are not alone from J.Walter Thompson Brasil on Vimeo.

The new "You Are Not Alone" effort for Avon Institute Brazil shares powerful perspectives of domestic violence from objects inside of the house. Hub Avon, which includes J. Walter Thompson Brasil, Mutato and I-Cherry, created the effort for the beauty brand’s social investment arm.

Four years ago, the Brazilian government released a study showing that 70 percent of Brazil’s female population will suffer some sort of violence in their lifetime. Brazil’s Avon Institute has been committed to fighting violence against females of all ages for 15 years.

"We identified the central reason behind why so few female victims of violence report this crime: the lack of an eyewitnesses," said Danilo Janjacomo, creative director of Hub Avon Brazil. "There are still few female-led police stations, and women give up reporting cases of violence because they do not believe there is real support to help them effectively. Through the ‘testimony’ of the only witness (the objects involved), we are shedding a light on this problem and showing that there is a support network created by Avon to help in these cases."

The campaign, which includes print in magazines such as Marie Claire, Claudia and Piauí as well as radio commercials, film content and outdoor ads, is part of an art exhibition at Fale Sem Medo (Don’t Be Afraid To Speak Out) at the Ibirapuera Auditorium in São Paulo, Brazil.