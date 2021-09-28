OAAA releases creative best practices for out of home advertising

Out of home doesn’t give advertisers the luxury of a 30-second video to convey their message.

So the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) released a “Creative Best Practices Guide” on Tuesday to help advertisers navigate the medium effectively.

The guide features tips on design basics for OOH, timeline planning and how to start and shape a campaign.

“It's the hardest medium to design for,” said Eddy Herty, VP, national creative director of Outfront Studios, who helped develop the guide. “The average person's attention span is five seconds, compounded with them walking by in a hurry or driving. You've got maybe a second or two to stop somebody in their mental tracks.”

The trick is interjecting your brand in that moment in a way that’s organic and not pandering to the advertisers agenda,” he added. “How do you show complete strangers in an instant that your product matters to them on a personal level?”

The guide helps advertisers optimize creative for OOH formats, including design element tips for font, typefast, images and CTAs. It also discusses the importance of putting creative concepts before the ad placement.

Advertisers can also learn how to work with OOH sellers on national campaigns, within specific markets or metropolitan areas like New York and Los Angeles. Other tips include how to incorporate other media types into an OOH campaign, ranging from experiential to SEO.

The Creative Best Practices Guide includes advice from advertising experts and encourages advertisers to look for inspiration from media partners, competitors and past OOH ads.

Out of home advertising has gotten bolder in recent months as people began to commute more frequently compared to the start of the pandemic.

In July, Havas Middle East and Jack Morton Worldwide created a swimmable billboard at a popular beach in Dubai for the launch of Adidas’ inclusive Burkini swimwear collection.

Blue Origin’s first human flight to space — on which Jeff Bezos was a passenger — was broadcast on digital billboards in New York City, Las Vegas and Toronto.

The bold trends are a positive sign for OOH, which often struggles to capture people’s attention.

“If you drive from New York City to Florida, maybe out of the 300 billboards you see, you're going to remember one that really hits you hard,” said Herty. “We can change this industry by making 200 other billboards really entertaining and engaging.”