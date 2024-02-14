NYX’s pulled Super Bowl spot leaves questions about what’s acceptable humor

Hey everyone, this is Sabrina Sanchez, creative editor at Campaign US, feeling the love this Valentine’s Day. We finally made it through Super Bowl Sunday, post-game Monday and a snowstorm Tuesday. A lot’s gone down this week so far, which Campaign US discussed on today’s podcast. You’re in for a treat today, by the way. Campaign US reporter Bailey Calfee guest-wrote today’s Hot Topic column about one of the more juicy controversies of the Super Bowl.

In other news, I am both sad and excited to say this is the last Creative Fix newsletter I will author. I will be moving onto new opportunities in March and will be saying farewell to my friends at Campaign. If you want to connect with me, feel free to follow me on LinkedIn or shoot me an email before my last day on Friday. But first…

New in Campaign US this week:

Editor’s Pick

Just briefly: February 14, for many people, is Valentine’s Day. For the families of the victims of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL, it is the anniversary of the most devastating day of their lives. On Wednesday, Change the Ref and March for Our Lives, in partnership with MullenLowe, launched The Shotline — an automated platform that uses AI to recreate the voices of shooting victims and leave personal voicemails for lawmakers that demand stronger gun safety legislation.

Behind the scenes: The campaign, created with the permission of the victims’ families, uses AI to create messages in which victims of gun violence share, in their own voices, the harrowing details of how they were killed. Constituents can visit a website to send a victim’s personal story as a phone call directly to lawmakers.

The campaign aims to force political leaders to confront the toll their inaction around gun violence has taken. It also includes a searchable database of public contact information for state representatives, so constituents can send a message to the correct lawmaker.

The message: The campaign conveys the impact and magnitude of gun violence by using the voices of those who have already passed to directly call out lawmakers — and make them uncomfortable. It allows the victims to advocate for themselves, albeit in a chilling way, rather than continue to allow lawmakers to disregard those who advocate for them.

Hot Topic

Written by Campaign US reporter Bailey Calfee

NYX’s debut Super Bowl ad was supposed to tell a completely different story. The original ad — which was not approved for broadcast at the 11th hour — included a faux “breaking news” report showing the painful effects of men using its duck-plumping lip gloss in an attempt to “plump”...something other than lips.

The creative was meant to “flip the script on male stereotypes with lighthearted humor,” Yasmin Dastmalchi, NYX’s U.S. general manager, told Campaign US via email, adding that she was proud of the original creative and disappointed it didn’t make it to air. It is unclear whether it was CBS or the NFL that made the call on the NYX ad; neither replied to requests for comment.

Cutting the second half of the ad underscores what kind of humor is acceptable on the largest advertising stage. While male humor is okay, women are only allowed to be laughed at versus being in on the joke.

Ram’s Super Bowl LVII spot joked about erectile dysfunction from a man’s point of view. This year, one of the four lines spoken by a woman in Bud Light’s commercial was a reference to astrology.

It’s worth noting that the most overtly sexual part of NYX’s ad — Cardi B’s over-the-top sell of the gloss — was deemed perfectly fine for broadcast.

“Comedy has often been delivered through a male lens for male audiences, which made ours different and unique in making everyone laugh,” said Shayne Millington, CCO at McCann New York, NYX’s creative partner.

Did the decision to nix NYX’s original creative read as sexism to you, or did you feel the original was actually too racy for broadcast? Email us and we may include your response in the next newsletter.

Ad Nut

Campaigns we love

You’ve seen Usher give the performance of a lifetime during the Super Bowl Halftime Show — and in Apple Music’s short film, BMW’s spot, a Skims campaign and Uber Eats’ spot. But if you’re like me and just can’t get enough of the King of R&B, you’ll be happy to hear he’s in a new campaign for Uber Eats. An extension of its Super Bowl ad, Uber Eats released a new commercial on Monday in which Usher attempts to teach his dance crew how to roller skate — except he forgot. The campaign fits into the brand’s platform Don’t Forget About Uber Eats. Watch the film here.

